Gleaming after a much-lauded 2007 renovation, this massive baroque structure dates from 1779. Its picturesque cream-and-terracotta tower actually predates the rest of the church. It's an eye-catching landmark on the city skyline, and inside there are ornate baroque frescoes and the hallowed font where patriotic hero Ignacio Agramonte was baptized in 1841.
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad
Camagüey
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.49 MILES
Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…
0.26 MILES
Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…
Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte
0.54 MILES
Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish…
0.47 MILES
In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…
Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey
21.92 MILES
One of Cuba’s newest reserves, these heavily wooded uplands occupy the Sierra de Cubitas in northern Camagüey Province. The star attraction is Cuba's most…
Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte
0.15 MILES
The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…
0.48 MILES
The working studio of Joel Jover, a noted Cuban artist with exhibits in New York, Vienna and Italy. By comparison, his works here are a bargain (though…
0.47 MILES
Looking more Mexican than Cuban (Mexico was capital of New Spain so the colonial architecture was often superior), Plaza San Juan de Dios is Camagüey's…
Nearby Camagüey attractions
0.03 MILES
A shopping complex, Cuban-style, with all its engaging foibles and interpretations of commerce. Hit this pink colonial building, spruced up for the city's…
2. Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Merced
0.15 MILES
Dating from 1748, this is arguably Camagüey’s most impressive colonial church. Its history is imbued with legend. Local myth tells of a miraculous figure…
3. Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte
0.15 MILES
The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…
4. Iglesia de Nuestra Corazón de Sagrado Jesús
0.26 MILES
One of Cuba’s rare neo-Gothic churches beautifies Parque Martí, a few blocks east of Parque Ignacio Agramonte. The triple-spired Iglesia de Nuestra…
0.26 MILES
Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…
6. Casa Natal de Nicolás Guillén
0.27 MILES
This modest house gives visitors a small insight into Cuba's late national poet and his books. It doubles as the Instituto Superior de Arte, where local…
7. Centro de Interpretacion de la Ciudad
0.27 MILES
Cuba loves its maquetas (scale models), and Camagüey is no exception. This one offers a good overview of the twisting streets of the city.
0.29 MILES
Camagüey's most dazzling square in the heart of the city invites relaxation with rings of marble benches and an equestrian statue (c 1950) of Camagüey's…