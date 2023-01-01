Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte

The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an elegant colonial building in its own right – tells of the oft-overlooked role of Camagüey and Agramonte in the First War of Independence. The hero's gun is one of his few personal possessions displayed.

In July 1869, rebel forces under Agramonte bombarded Camagüey. Four years later he was killed in action at the young age of 32. Cuban folk singer Silvio Rodríguez lionized this hero, nicknamed 'El Mayor' (the major), on his album Días y flores. It's opposite Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Merced, on the corner of Independencia.