Casino Campestre

Cuba's largest urban park sits across the Río Hatibonico from the old town, and was laid out in 1860. There are shaded benches, a baseball stadium, concerts and activities. On a traffic island near the park entrance, there's a monument dedicated to Mariano Barberán and Joaquín Collar, Spaniards who made the first nonstop flight between Seville, Spain, and Camagüey, Cuba, in 1933.

The pair made the crossing in their plane Cuatro Vientos, but tragically the plane disappeared when flying to Mexico a week later. Ubiquitous bici-taxis are on hand to pedal you around.