On the southeastern edge of the city, this church was originally constructed as a chapel in the 18th century. It got a couple of 20th-century renovations (in 1930 and 1945) and has a fine silver altar (c 1730) and image of the Virgin de la Caridad del Cobre, complete with an embossment of Cuba's national flower, la mariposa (white jasmine).
Iglesia de la Caridad
Camagüey
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.16 MILES
Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…
0.89 MILES
Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…
Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte
1.45 MILES
Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish…
1.13 MILES
In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…
Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey
22.47 MILES
One of Cuba’s newest reserves, these heavily wooded uplands occupy the Sierra de Cubitas in northern Camagüey Province. The star attraction is Cuba's most…
Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte
1 MILES
The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…
0.74 MILES
The working studio of Joel Jover, a noted Cuban artist with exhibits in New York, Vienna and Italy. By comparison, his works here are a bargain (though…
0.72 MILES
Looking more Mexican than Cuban (Mexico was capital of New Spain so the colonial architecture was often superior), Plaza San Juan de Dios is Camagüey's…
Nearby Camagüey attractions
0.42 MILES
Cuba's largest urban park sits across the Río Hatibonico from the old town, and was laid out in 1860. There are shaded benches, a baseball stadium,…
2. Monument to Mariano Baberán & Joaquín Collar
0.53 MILES
On a traffic island near the Casino Campestre entrance is a monument dedicated to Mariano Barberán and Joaquín Collar, Spaniards who made the first…
0.68 MILES
Housed in a former hospital administered by Father José Olallo, the friar who became Cuba’s first saint, the museum chronicles Camagüey’s history and…
0.72 MILES
Looking more Mexican than Cuban (Mexico was capital of New Spain so the colonial architecture was often superior), Plaza San Juan de Dios is Camagüey's…
0.74 MILES
The working studio of Joel Jover, a noted Cuban artist with exhibits in New York, Vienna and Italy. By comparison, his works here are a bargain (though…
6. Iglesia de Nuestra Corazón de Sagrado Jesús
0.75 MILES
One of Cuba’s rare neo-Gothic churches beautifies Parque Martí, a few blocks east of Parque Ignacio Agramonte. The triple-spired Iglesia de Nuestra…
7. Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria
0.82 MILES
Any exploration of Camagüey's religious history should begin at its most important church, named for the city's patron saint. Rebuilt in the 19th century…
0.86 MILES
Impossible to miss thanks to its eclectic facade (a mix of Moorish and neoclassical elements), this museum's best exhibit is the building itself. Four…