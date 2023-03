In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots to paintings being produced here. The studio overlooks Pérez' magnum opus, Plaza del Carmen's alfresco statue of three gossiping women entitled Chismosas (gossipers). The chismosas also feature in many of her paintings inside.

Her accessible sense of humor is embodied in the fountain in the tiny patio garden out back.