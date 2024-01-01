Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Carmen

Camagüey

This twin-towered baroque beauty dates from 1825. Its former convent, Monasterio de las Ursalinas, is a sturdy arched colonial building with a pretty cloistered courtyard that once provided shelter for victims of the furious 1932 hurricane. Today it serves as the offices of the City Historian.

    Plaza del Carmen

    0.03 MILES

    Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…

  Casa de Arte Jover

    Casa de Arte Jover

    0.34 MILES

    Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…

  Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte

    Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte

    0.87 MILES

    Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish…

  Martha Jiménez Pérez

    Martha Jiménez Pérez

    0.06 MILES

    In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…

  Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey

    Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey

    22.28 MILES

    One of Cuba’s newest reserves, these heavily wooded uplands occupy the Sierra de Cubitas in northern Camagüey Province. The star attraction is Cuba's most…

  Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte

    Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte

    0.36 MILES

    The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…

  Estudio-Galería Jover

    Estudio-Galería Jover

    0.45 MILES

    The working studio of Joel Jover, a noted Cuban artist with exhibits in New York, Vienna and Italy. By comparison, his works here are a bargain (though…

  Plaza San Juan de Dios

    Plaza San Juan de Dios

    0.46 MILES

    Looking more Mexican than Cuban (Mexico was capital of New Spain so the colonial architecture was often superior), Plaza San Juan de Dios is Camagüey's…

1. Plaza del Carmen

0.03 MILES

Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…

2. Martha Jiménez Pérez

0.06 MILES

In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…

3. Iglesia de San Cristo del Buen Viaje

0.26 MILES

Next door to Necropolis de Camagüey and overlooking a quiet square, this church is probably the least visited of Camagüey’s ecclesial octet, but it is…

4. Casa Natal de Nicolás Guillén

0.27 MILES

This modest house gives visitors a small insight into Cuba's late national poet and his books. It doubles as the Instituto Superior de Arte, where local…

5. Necropolis de Camagüey

0.27 MILES

This sea of elaborate, lop-sided, bleached-white Gothic tombs makes up Cuba's most underrated cemetery, secreting the resting place of Camagüey-born…

6. Casa Finlay

0.31 MILES

Dr Carlos J Finlay (1833–1915), Camagüey's other hero, made medical breakthroughs in discovering how mosquitoes transmit yellow fever. Calling this place …

8. Casa de la Diversidad

0.34 MILES

Impossible to miss thanks to its eclectic facade (a mix of Moorish and neoclassical elements), this museum's best exhibit is the building itself. Four…