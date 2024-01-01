Cuba loves its maquetas (scale models), and Camagüey is no exception. This one offers a good overview of the twisting streets of the city.
Centro de Interpretacion de la Ciudad
Camagüey
0.31 MILES
Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…
0.01 MILES
Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…
Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte
0.78 MILES
Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish…
0.28 MILES
In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…
Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey
22.18 MILES
One of Cuba’s newest reserves, these heavily wooded uplands occupy the Sierra de Cubitas in northern Camagüey Province. The star attraction is Cuba's most…
Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte
0.16 MILES
The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…
0.24 MILES
The working studio of Joel Jover, a noted Cuban artist with exhibits in New York, Vienna and Italy. By comparison, his works here are a bargain (though…
0.24 MILES
Looking more Mexican than Cuban (Mexico was capital of New Spain so the colonial architecture was often superior), Plaza San Juan de Dios is Camagüey's…
0.01 MILES
0.03 MILES
Camagüey's most dazzling square in the heart of the city invites relaxation with rings of marble benches and an equestrian statue (c 1950) of Camagüey's…
0.06 MILES
Impossible to miss thanks to its eclectic facade (a mix of Moorish and neoclassical elements), this museum's best exhibit is the building itself. Four…
4. Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria
0.08 MILES
Any exploration of Camagüey's religious history should begin at its most important church, named for the city's patron saint. Rebuilt in the 19th century…
5. Casa Natal de Nicolás Guillén
0.09 MILES
This modest house gives visitors a small insight into Cuba's late national poet and his books. It doubles as the Instituto Superior de Arte, where local…
0.09 MILES
Dr Carlos J Finlay (1833–1915), Camagüey's other hero, made medical breakthroughs in discovering how mosquitoes transmit yellow fever. Calling this place …
7. Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte
0.16 MILES
8. Iglesia de Nuestra Corazón de Sagrado Jesús
0.17 MILES
One of Cuba’s rare neo-Gothic churches beautifies Parque Martí, a few blocks east of Parque Ignacio Agramonte. The triple-spired Iglesia de Nuestra…