Museo de San Juan de Dios

Housed in a former hospital administered by Father José Olallo, the friar who became Cuba’s first saint, the museum chronicles Camagüey’s history and exhibits some local paintings. Its front cloister dates from 1728 and a unique triangular rear patio with Moorish touches was built in 1840. Ceasing to function as a hospital in 1902, it served as a teachers' college, a refuge during the 1932 cyclone and the Centro Provincial de Patrimonio, responsible for restoring local monuments.