Welcome to Havana
On first impressions, Havana can seem like a confusing jigsaw puzzle, but work out how to put the pieces together and a beautiful picture emerges.
It's Complicated
No one could have invented Havana. It’s too audacious, too contradictory, and – despite 50 years of withering neglect – too damned beautiful. How it does it is anyone’s guess. Maybe it’s the swashbuckling history still almost perceptible in atmospheric colonial streets; the survivalist spirit of a populace scarred by two independence wars, a revolution and a US trade embargo; or the indefatigable salsa energy that ricochets off walls and emanates most emphatically from the people. Don’t come here with a long list of questions. Just arrive with an open mind and prepare for a long, slow seduction.
A Great Art City
It may not be like Paris' or New York's quite yet, but the art culture in Havana is currently one of the city's biggest surprises. The creativity is nothing new. Cuban artists have been quietly challenging cultural elites ever since native-born José Nicolás de la Escalera started painting black slaves in the 18th century. Today the work of Escalera and others is splendidly displayed in the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes. Meanwhile, a newer, racier crew congregates for electrifying 'happenings' at the Fábrica de Arte Cubano, the vortex of Havana's contemporary art scene.
Cool Cafes & Bohemian Bars
Havana is going through an interesting stage at present. Private enterprise is showing the first flowerings of a creative spring, while the big-name brands from that well-known 'frenemy' in the north have yet to gain a foothold. As a result, the city is rife with experimentation. Here a dandy cafe decked out like a bohemian artist's lair, there a trancey lounge bar where earnest travelers sit around comparing Che Guevara T-shirts. Maybe it's something they put in the mojitos, but the face of Cuban cafe culture has never looked so good.
500 Years of History
In Havana the history is piled up like wrecked treasure on a palm-fringed beach. Except these days the colonial squares and buildings are looking noticeably less wrecked, thanks primarily to proactive City Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who has been piecing the place back together for over 30 years. Walk the streets of Habana Vieja and you'll quickly feel a genuine connection with the past in the imposing coastal fortifications and intimate, traffic-free plazas. Equally engrossing are the more recent leftovers from Cuba's marriages and divorces with both the USA and the USSR.
Little Havana Bike and Food Tour
Meet in Miami Beach in the morning to begin your bike and food tour. After hopping on your provided bike, follow your guide on an 8-mile (13-km) ride through Little Havana, a bustling Cuban neighborhood. Stop at several family-run Cuban restaurants to sample the fresh homemade flavors of several dishes. Throughout your tour, your guide will teach you about the local culture and offer interesting historical insight on the area's Cuban heritage. You’ll also visit the El Credito Cigar Factory and the Freedom Tower, Downtown Miami’s most enduring landmark. This tower was modeled after the Giralda, the famous Gothic-Baroque bell tower of the Cathedral of Seville, and is currently used as a memorial to Cuban immigration in the US. Depending on the pace of your group, your tour will take anywhere from 3 to 4 hours. You’ll end your Little Havana bike and food tour back in Miami Beach.
Miami Double Decker Bus Tour
Explore Miami and all of Miami’s Attractions by visiting the city on this Miami Double Decker Sightseeing Bus Tour. Hop on in South Beach or Downtown Miami with the hotel pick-up service included. This tour is available every two hours.The sightseeing tour starts in beautiful Miami Beach known for its white sandy beaches and the historical Art Deco District. You will see the largest collection of Art Deco architecture in the world along with the renowned Ocean Drive, known for its hot nightlife and restaurants created by all the celebrities who live and visit South Florida. During the tour you will see Brickell, a high-rise residential neighborhood with luxury condominiums and home to popular restaurants and the financial district. Brickell is also the financial capital of Latin America with the highest density of multi-national banks with many consulates and embassies. From Brickell the tour will segue into Coconut Grove which is the oldest neighborhood founded by the Bahamian settlers. You will also visit Coral Gables, home to many landmarks such as the Biltmore hotel, Venetian Pool, Miracle Mile and the many luxury residences. You will hop off at Little Havana on the famous “Calle Ocho.” Little Havana is a neighborhood of Miami with many artist and Latin personalities, Cuban history, and home to many Cuban residents. You’ll see Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan and many more on the Latin Walk of Fame leading to the world famous Domino Park. Little Havana is named after Havana, the capital and largest city in Cuba. Hop back aboard the bus and head straight to Bayside Market Place in Downtown Miami. The last destination is Bayside Marketplace which opened in 1987 and attracts over 16 million visitors a year. Bayside is an open mall on the coastline overlooking Biscayne Bay into South Beach with many restaurants, shopping, and art galleries. You will have free time for lunch and shopping time at Bayside Marketplace. After your free time you will be dropped off at your hotel or nearest drop off point closest to your hotel.
Little Havana Adventure with Cuban Cigar Rolling
Your Miami tour will begin in the heart of Miami’s Cuban community. We’ll check out some historic architectural beauties, as well as a few unique art collections. Of course, you can’t have a Little Havana tour without a true Cuban coffee in-hand, so we’re taking you for the most delicious dose of caffeine you’ll find this side of the Florida Straits. Cortadito is Cuban espresso, and we’ll pair it with a typical Cuban pastry to give you the boost you need to keep moving on your Miami tour! Next up, another Cuban culture classic: a visit to a classic cigar factory. Witness the art of cigar-rolling from the experts, and take in the one-of-a-kind aroma of the shop. From there, we’re off to visit one of the many locally owned art galleries in the neighborhood. Hear stories from first-generation immigrants from Cuba, and learn about the influence of Cuban art in Miami. We’ll see the important Bay of Pigs monument on route to a favorite local juice bar, where you’ll get to quench your thirst with a dose of sugarcane or mango juice. We’ll continue our stroll down SW 8th Street to experience the Caribbean flavour that fills the air, from the classic Domino Park where locals challenge one another to domino games, to the conga music that’s played live in the streets. Your Little Havana Adventure will end at one of the neighborhood’s favorite watering holes for a taste of a classic mojito. You never know, the refreshing conclusion to this tour might give you the courage to salsa your way through the rest of your Miami vacation!
Cuban Rhythms
For too many people, Cuba is nothing more than a beach resort. That’s crazy; the island practically buzzes with energy and you should do likewise – get moving. Journey through the culture-soaked streets of Trinidad and Old Havana for your fill of drinking and dancing. The music here pours out of open windows. Hit the beach and explore the outdoors, then connect with the locals in homestays and make friends for life as you hit the sites with other young people like yourself. Boring? Impossible!
Cuba Libre
Walk through the pincushion hills and wander amongst orchids and lush mountain coffee plantations – see another side of the island on this week-long tour through the "Garden Province" of Cuba. Tour a tobacco plantation, snorkel crystal-clear waters full of colourful coral and search for the pirates of lore along the Guanahacabibes Peninsula. Soak up local culture in a homestay for an immersive experience that travellers rarely get to know. Let our experienced CEO lead you off the beaten path and discover the cultural treasures of Cuba.
Cuba Colonial
The melody of horns floating through the air, classic cars parked in colonial squares, revolutionary statues – get over the resort wall and discover the real Cuba! Travel east to Santiago de Cuba and Baracoa and encounter the birthplace of Cuban rhythms and revolutionary fervour. Soak in Spanish heritage while exploring churches, forts and cobblestoned streets. Overnight in homestays for an immersive Cuban experience few travellers get to enjoy. Don't just walk down the road less travelled – dance down it. Viva la Revolución!