Havana is a dream destination for families and children of all ages.

Cubans place their family at the heart of everything. Kids are cherished and pampered and your children will be fussed over in casas particulares (B&Bs), on the streets and in restaurants.

The high season – from November to April – is an excellent time to visit Havana as temperatures are more manageable and the humidity of summer is absent. These months coincide with a host of cultural festivals across the city.

There are challenges to travel in Havana, but Cubans are always keen to help © travnikovstudio / Getty Images

What is Havana like for family travelers?

Much of life in Havana is lived on the colorful streets and kids will love the buzz because there is entertainment and distraction at every turn. The city offers parks, playgrounds, beaches and music and no kid will want to miss riding around in a candy-colored convertible classic American car. Many museums and attractions offer free-of-charge or discounted entry to children under 12.

Of Havana's neighborhoods, the tree-lined, upmarket Vedado offers more green areas and quiet than Old Havana and Centro.

If you're staying in a casa particular (Cuban B&B), remember that prices are quoted per room, so rooms with multiple beds are a better deal. In hotels, rules vary on infants and children staying with adults in one room. If you need a crib, contact your accommodations in advance.

Generally, restaurants in Havana don’t offer children’s menus, but all will be accommodating. Few hotel restaurants offer highchairs. If you're too tired to head out, use Mandao for home delivery from many city food spots.

Hop-on hop-off open-top HabanaBusTour is an easy way to explore neighborhoods, and is also a good option for getting to Havana’s nearest white-sand beach, Playas del Este, just 20 minutes away.

Havana’s sidewalks are pretty broken so leave strollers at home and use carriers for babies. In cars and taxis, don’t expect to find seat belts. For door-to-door service, download taxi app La Nave.

Havana’s obstacles might put some parents off, but Cubans are enablers, and most hiccups can be overcome. Havana is mostly a safe city.

Best things to do in Havana with babies and toddlers

Explore Havana’s most popular playground

Find swings, climbing frames and a sandbox at Hábitat Calzada. Stay for its workshops and shows – messing about with clay, watching musical presentations, kids’ theater and learning percussion. Juice, coffee and ice cream is available from painted repurposed shipping containers.

Enjoy kids' shows on stage and on screen

Havana’s beloved Teatro el Arca houses a puppet museum and theater offering free, delightful shows every weekend mornings. Catch screenings for children at Cinecito movie theater, too.

Explore Old Havana with the little ones, where there's activity at every turn © FG Trade Latin / Getty Images

Best things to do in Havana with school-age kids

Cruise Havana in a classic car

Nothing beats exploring Havana in a gleaming, gelato-hued classic convertible. Kids will love riding in the back with the wind in their hair while they soak up the sounds and sights of the city.

Stroll around Old Havana

The Spanish colonial core of Havana is always abuzz with activity. Look out for Havana’s Gigantes – stilt walkers in colorful, flamboyant dress who parade through pretty squares to music and draw the crowds.

Pick up churros at a stand opposite the Museo de Chocolate. Wander over to the shipwreck museum in La Fuerza Castle with its illuminated model galleons and treasure chests. And taxi over to Morro Castle and lighthouse to play at being pirates.

Learn new arts, crafts and sporting skills

Sign up for an arts or crafts workshop with store Alma. Learn papermaking, textiles, notebook-making and embroidering photos.

Keep an eye out for workshops at Gallería Continua in Chinatown focused on making art and music, or go to the Havana Music School, which offers dedicated workshops in percussion and dance classes for kids, teens and families.

Looking for something a bit more active? Qualified instructors teach kids from 8 years of age to surf the waves at El Cayo Surf Club on La Concha beach.

Tour Fusterlandia

Artist José Fuster has decorated his incredible house and almost his entire Jaimanitas neighborhood in an extraordinary patchwork of colorful ceramics.

Tweens and teens are likely to enjoy seeing the street art of Havana's neighborhoods © The Visual Explorer / Shutterstock

Best things to do in Havana with tweens and teenagers

Watch street rumba on Sundays

At noon on Sundays, Callejón de Hamel, a colorful alley in Centro Havana painted in murals and decorated with recycled furniture is transformed as a rumba group sings and dances before the tightly packed crowds.

Snap street art

Teens will love artsy Old Havana neighborhood San Isidro with spray-painted walls tagged by Cuban and foreign street artists, plus art galleries, cool bars and restaurants. Stroll around and allow plenty of time to take some photos.

Learn to box

Cuba is the only country in the world to produce two three-time Olympic gold winners in boxing. The Rafael Trejo boxing gym in Old Havana arranges training, which can be booked in advance by a hotel concierge such as the one at Paseo 206.

Bike the city

Cycle Havana’s back roads and get a close-up look at its exuberant architecture. Book with Cubyke and ask in advance for a kid’s additional seat or trailer.

Catch a baseball game

Cuba’s baseball prowess is world famous. Check with your accommodations on game schedules and make your way to the stands at Havana’s Estadio Latinoamericano to see home team Industriales play.

Catch a matinee

Some of Havana’s music venues stage matinees – around 4pm to 6pm – which are perfect for family travelers.

Check out salsa musicians and dancing at Casa de la Música with well-known names. More central is Salón Jelengue, El Patio de Areíto with rumba every Sunday between 4pm and 8pm. Tap into son Cubano, bolero and more on other nights of the week.

Take a street food tour

Popular restaurant Jíbaro in southern Old Havana does a great street food tour with lively anecdotes, visiting markets and stores. Tours are tailored for youngsters on booking.

Planning tips for family travel in Havana

Many items are difficult or impossible to find in Cuba, so baby food, diapers, medicines and favorite snacks should be brought with you. Bottled water is occasionally hard to come by; bring bottles with in-built filters.

Staying in a central neighborhood like Old Havana, Centro or Vedado will see you close to most parks, museums, restaurants and the ocean road. You’ll find the greatest concentration of transport options here, too. B&Bs and smart boutique stays will be your best bet for support with bookings and experiences.

Hotels with pools are a plus, too, for those days when you don't want to stray too far. The large pool with lifeguard service at the Melia Cohiba, which is in a great location near the Malecón, is a winner. Public restrooms are found only in hotels, restaurants and some museums.