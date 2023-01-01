Callejón de Hamel

There are at least four reasons that you should incorporate this community-driven back alley into any serious Havana outing: 1) it’s the unofficial HQ of Havana’s Afro-Cuban community; 2) it’s replete with inspired street art, much of it executed with recycled materials (this is where your old bathtub gets a new life); 3) it’s an essential stop for anyone trying to understand Cuba’s complex syncretic religions; and 4) the denizens put on hypnotic live rumba shows every Sunday.