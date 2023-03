This little-visited church’s bell tower dominates the Centro Habana skyline and is topped by a huge statue of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, but the real prizes are inside: rich Seville-style tiles, a gilded altarpiece, ornate woodcarving and swirling frescoes. Surprisingly, the church was only constructed in 1923, to house a Carmelite order. The building is considered ‘eclectic.'