Valparaiso Port, Viña del Mar Full-Day Tour from Santiago

Your day begins with a pickup from your Santiago hotel at around 8:30am. Greet your driver-guide, settle in to the minivan, and hit the road to discover the central coast of Chile.Drive 1.5 hours to the historic port city of Valparaíso. Upon arrival take a scenic drive through the city to get your bearings. Now its time to explore closer, so get out the van to start your walking tour through the main highlights of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Quarter and more. Beginning in the flat part of the city, explore Muelle Prat (the port), Plaza Sotomayor (Sotomayor Square), and the business district.Move on to the hills of Valparaíso. Travel up to the charming hills of Concepción and Alegre by traditional ascensores, funiculars dating from the late 19th century. Explore Victorian architecture, boutique stores, spectacular viewpoints to the bay and colorful houses on the hills, winding alleyway, and diverse street art.At lunch time, visit a local restaurant enjoy delicious Chilean cuisine (own expense).After lunch head for Viña del Mar. The city is nicknamed 'Garden City' for its many parks and flower-filled gardens. Stop to see the 'flower clock,' a genuine moai statue from Easter Island, and for a walk on the beach.Before leaving Viña del Mar you can visit a special place on the coast where sea lions. Your final stop is the Casablanca Valley to learn all about Chilean wine. Visit Indomita vineyard which has a great view of the valley as well delicious wines available for tasting (included).Relax on the journey back to your Santiago hotel, arriving at around 6pm. Those who are traveling by cruise ship can be dropped off at the port of Valparaíso instead.