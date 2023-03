Opened in 2010, this striking museum isn't for the faint of heart: the exhibits expose the terrifying human rights violations and large-scale 'disappearances' that took place under Chile's military government between 1973 and 1990.

There's no way around it – learning about the 40,000 victims subjected to torture and execution is positively chilling – but a visit to this carefully curated museum helps to contextualize Chile's tumultuous recent history.