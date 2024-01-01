Parque Quinta Normal

Santiago

Strolls, picnics, pedal-boating, fútbol (soccer) kickabouts and soapbox rants are all popular activities at the 40-hectare Parque Quinta Normal, just west of Barrio Brasil. Several museums are also located here, though they're not up to the standard of the offerings elsewhere in the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vitral en el techo del Centro Cultural Gabriela Mistral (GAM)

    Centro Gabriela Mistral

    2.33 MILES

    This striking cultural and performing-arts center – named for Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American woman to win the Nobel Prize in…

  • birdeye view of Andes and Santiago, Chile

    Cerro San Cristóbal

    2.66 MILES

    The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…

  • Sign outside La Chascona, one of Pablo Neruda's homes.

    La Chascona

    2.72 MILES

    When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…

  • Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino

    Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino

    1.61 MILES

    Exquisite pottery from most major pre-Columbian cultures is the backbone of Santiago's best museum, the Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino. As well as…

  • Museo Ralli

    Museo Ralli

    5.91 MILES

    This little-visited museum on a quiet residential street in Vitacura boasts a stunning collection of contemporary Latin American art mixed in with…

  • Forest, hills and mountains in summer in Río Clarillo national park in Chile.

    Reserva Nacional Río Clarillo

    21.96 MILES

    A mix of Andean forest and scrubland make up this hilly, 100-sq-km nature reserve in a scenic tributary canyon of the Cajón del Maipo, 18km southeast of…

  • Palacio de la Moneda, Presidential Palace.

    Palacio de la Moneda

    1.52 MILES

    Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…

Nearby Santiago attractions

3. NAVE

0.34 MILES

When NAVE opened to the public in 2015 it was a grand symbol of Barrio Yungay’s emergence as an artistic hub of Santiago. This experimental cultural…

4. Museo Artequin

0.35 MILES

Education and entertainment come together at the Museo Artequin, a museum of copies of famous artworks hung at kiddy height in a striking cast iron and…

6. Centro Cultural Palacio La Moneda

1.51 MILES

Underground art takes on a new meaning in one of Santiago's newer cultural spaces: the Centro Cultural Palacio La Moneda beneath Plaza de la Ciudadanía. A…

7. Palacio de la Moneda

1.52 MILES

Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…

8. Palacio Cousiño

1.6 MILES

'Flaunt it' seems to have been the main idea behind the shockingly lavish Palacio Cousiño. It was built between 1870 and 1878 by the prominent Cousiño…