Strolls, picnics, pedal-boating, fútbol (soccer) kickabouts and soapbox rants are all popular activities at the 40-hectare Parque Quinta Normal, just west of Barrio Brasil. Several museums are also located here, though they're not up to the standard of the offerings elsewhere in the city.
Parque Quinta Normal
Santiago
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.33 MILES
This striking cultural and performing-arts center – named for Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American woman to win the Nobel Prize in…
2.66 MILES
The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…
2.72 MILES
When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…
Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos
0.03 MILES
Opened in 2010, this striking museum isn't for the faint of heart: the exhibits expose the terrifying human rights violations and large-scale …
Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino
1.61 MILES
Exquisite pottery from most major pre-Columbian cultures is the backbone of Santiago's best museum, the Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino. As well as…
5.91 MILES
This little-visited museum on a quiet residential street in Vitacura boasts a stunning collection of contemporary Latin American art mixed in with…
21.96 MILES
A mix of Andean forest and scrubland make up this hilly, 100-sq-km nature reserve in a scenic tributary canyon of the Cajón del Maipo, 18km southeast of…
1.52 MILES
Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…
Nearby Santiago attractions
1. Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos
0.03 MILES
Opened in 2010, this striking museum isn't for the faint of heart: the exhibits expose the terrifying human rights violations and large-scale …
2. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Espacio Quinta Normal
0.09 MILES
This branch of the downtown Museo de Arte Contemporáneo specializes in offbeat and experimental exhibitions. It's housed in the Palacio Versalles,…
0.34 MILES
When NAVE opened to the public in 2015 it was a grand symbol of Barrio Yungay’s emergence as an artistic hub of Santiago. This experimental cultural…
0.35 MILES
Education and entertainment come together at the Museo Artequin, a museum of copies of famous artworks hung at kiddy height in a striking cast iron and…
5. Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende
1.21 MILES
Picasso, Miró, Tápies and Matta are some of the artistic heavyweights who gave works to the Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende. Begun as a populist…
6. Centro Cultural Palacio La Moneda
1.51 MILES
Underground art takes on a new meaning in one of Santiago's newer cultural spaces: the Centro Cultural Palacio La Moneda beneath Plaza de la Ciudadanía. A…
1.52 MILES
Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…
1.6 MILES
'Flaunt it' seems to have been the main idea behind the shockingly lavish Palacio Cousiño. It was built between 1870 and 1878 by the prominent Cousiño…