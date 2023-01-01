'Flaunt it' seems to have been the main idea behind the shockingly lavish Palacio Cousiño. It was built between 1870 and 1878 by the prominent Cousiño-Goyenechea family after they'd amassed a huge fortune from winemaking and coal and silver mining, and it's a fascinating glimpse of how Chile's 19th-century elite lived.

Carrara-marble columns, a half-tonne Bohemian crystal chandelier, Chinese cherrywood furniture, solid-gold cutlery and the first electrical fittings in Chile are just some of the ways they found to fritter away their fortune.