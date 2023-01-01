Palacio Cousino, Santiago, Metropolitan Region, Chile (Photo by: Insights/UIG via Getty Images)

UIG via Getty Images

'Flaunt it' seems to have been the main idea behind the shockingly lavish Palacio Cousiño. It was built between 1870 and 1878 by the prominent Cousiño-Goyenechea family after they'd amassed a huge fortune from winemaking and coal and silver mining, and it's a fascinating glimpse of how Chile's 19th-century elite lived.

Carrara-marble columns, a half-tonne Bohemian crystal chandelier, Chinese cherrywood furniture, solid-gold cutlery and the first electrical fittings in Chile are just some of the ways they found to fritter away their fortune.

