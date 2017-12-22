Old and New Delhi Private Full-Day Tour

Your driver will pick you up from your hotel or airport in the morning and take you to meet your tour guide. You will head out to visit the tomb of the Mughal emperor, Humayun. The tomb, located in Nizamuddin East, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, and was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. The expected length of the visit is an hour.After, visit Qutab Minar, a soaring 73 meter tower, and the tallest brick minaret in the world. It was built in 1193 by Qutub-ud-din Aibak immediately after the defeat of Delhi’s last Hindu kingdom, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. The expected length of the visit is 45-minutes. Next up is the Lotus Temple (closed on Mondays), the last of seven major Bahai temples, and built in 1986 out of pure white marble. Around the blooming petals are nine pools of water which light up in natural light. The expected length of the visit is an hour.After the Lotus Temple visit you’ll be taken toward your luxurious lunch in the multi-cuisine, fully air-conditioned restaurant where you can get all the delicious flavors and delicacies of the city (at own expense).Next, visit Jama Masjid, the largest mosque in India, with its courtyard capable of holding 25,000 devotees. It was begun in 1650 by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, and more than 5,000 workers toiled for six years to complete it. The expected length of the visit is 30-minutes.At the center of New Delhi stands the 42 meter India Gate, an Arc-de-Triomphe-like archway in the middle of a crossroad. It was built as a memorial to the 70,000 India soldiers killed in World War I. The gate was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and completed in 1931. The expected length of the visit is 15-minutes.After the gate, head to the Red Fort, constructed in 1648 by the 5th Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, and the residence of the emperor for about 200 years, until 1857. The Red Fort’s innovative architectural style, including its garden design, influenced later buildings and gardens in Delhi. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007. The expected length of the visit is an hour.In the evening you will be taken back your hotel, or airport, along with your cherished memories of the Delhi sightseeing tour.