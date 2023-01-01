Lodi Garden

Delhi's loveliest escape was originally named after the wife of the British Resident, Lady Willingdon, who had two villages cleared in 1936 in order to landscape a park containing the Lodi-era tombs. Today, these lush, tree-shaded gardens – a favoured getaway for Delhi's elite, local joggers and courting couples – help protect more than 100 species of trees and 50 species of birds and butterflies, as well as half a dozen fabulously captivating 15th-century Mughal monuments.

The twin tombs of Bada Gumbad and Sheesh Gumbad (both 1494), the bulbous Mohammed Shah's tomb (1450) and the fortress-like walled complex of Sikander Lodi's tomb (1518) are the park's most notable structures, but also look for Athpula, an eight-piered bridge spanning a small lake, which dates from Emperor Akbar’s reign.