Qutb Minar Complex

If you only have time to visit one of Delhi's ancient ruins, make it this. The first monuments here were erected by the sultans of Mehrauli, and subsequent rulers expanded on their work, hiring the finest craftspeople and artisans to set in stone the triumph of Muslim rule. The complex is studded with ruined tombs and monuments, the majestic highlight of which is the Qutab Minar, a 73m-tall 12th-century tower, after which this complex is named.

Ala-ud-din’s sprawling madrasa (Islamic school) and tomb stand in ruins at the rear of the complex, while Altamish is entombed in a magnificent sandstone and marble mausoleum almost completely covered in Islamic calligraphy.

The Qutab Festival of Indian classical music and dance takes place here every November/December.

To reach the complex, turn right out of Qutab Minar metro station, then turn left up the first slip road (after about 500m) and you'll soon reach the entrance.