At this seemingly long-forgotten yet immaculately maintained site, 49 hijras (eunuchs) are buried in simple white tombs. The more elaborate grave, chequered in green and white, is that of the sister of a man known as Sheikh Baba. Its small mosque dates to the Lodi period. The site is tricky to find, but is reached by a grill-covered doorway on the street north of Jahaz Mahal.