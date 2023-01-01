Chhatarpur Mandir

Delhi’s second-largest temple (after Akshardham), this impressive sandstone and marble complex dates from 1974, and is dedicated to the goddess Katyayani (one of the nine forms of Parvati). There are dozens of shrines with towering South Indian gopurams (temple towers), and an enormous statue of Hanuman stands guard over one part of the complex, which is split by the road leading from the metro station. The smaller temples opposite the Hanuman statue actually have more of a spiritual buzz.

The temples are visible from the metro station, five minutes' walk away. Weekdays tend to be fairly sedate, but it can get crowded at weekends and is always busy during the Navratri celebrations in September/October.