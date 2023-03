In the 14th century, Sultan Ala-ud-din made additions to the Qutab Minar Complex, which included an ambitious plan to erect a second tower of victory, twice as high as Qutab Minar. Construction got as far as the first level before the sultan died; none of his successors saw fit to bankroll this extravagant piece of showboating. The 27m-high plinth can be seen just north of the Qutab Minar. Admission price is to the whole Qutab Minar Complex.