The small arty enclave known as Champa Gali is hidden away in the lanes behind the fake Dilli Haat handicrafts market ('Delhi Haat') and is one of Greater Delhi's best-kept secrets. It's a favourite for Delhi's young fashionistas, and contains a cluster of craft boutiques and cool cafes, including standout coffee roasters Blue Tokai and tea specialists Jugmug Thela. It's tough to find; turn left out of Saket metro station, take the first left, then turn left down Lane 3. You'll eventually reach the open courtyard on your right, through an inconspicuous gateway with no sign.