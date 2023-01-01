Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum

In the residence of controversial former prime minister Indira Gandhi is this interesting museum devoted to her life and her political-heavyweight family. It displays her personal effects, including the blood-stained sari she was wearing when she was assassinated in 1984; in the back garden a glass-covered pathway traces her final steps before she was shot and killed by two security guards. Many rooms in the house are preserved as they were, providing a window into the family's life.

An exhibit at the rear charts the life of Indira’s son, Rajiv, who met a similarly violent end when he was assassinated in 1991.