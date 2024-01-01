Nehru Planetarium

New Delhi

LoginSave

One of the five Nehru planetariums across India established to educate about the solar system; there are shows in English and Hindi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dilkhusha (Tomb of Muhammad Quli Khan)

    Mehrauli Archaeological Park

    5.65 MILES

    There are extraordinary riches scattered around Mehrauli, with more than 440 monuments – from the 10th century to the British era – dotting a forest and…

  • Diwan-i-Am at Delhi's Red Fort.

    Red Fort

    4.41 MILES

    Founded by Emperor Shah Jahan and surrounded by a magnificent 18m-high wall, this fort took 10 years to construct (1638–48) and is rumoured to have had…

  • Humayun's Tomb complex. New Delhi, India

    Humayun’s Tomb

    3.25 MILES

    Humayun’s tomb is sublimely well proportioned, seeming to float above its symmetrical gardens. It's thought to have inspired the Taj Mahal, which it…

  • Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid

    3.84 MILES

    A beautiful pocket of calm at the heart of Old Delhi's mayhem, the capital's largest mosque is built on a 10m elevation. It can hold a mind-blowing 25,000…

  • Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah Tomb

    Hazrat Nizam-ud-din Dargah

    2.77 MILES

    Visiting the marble shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Nizam-ud-din Auliya is Delhi's most mystical, magical experience. The dargah is hidden away in a tangle of…

  • This is a photo of Qutub Minar, showing the intricate engraving and carvings done. The photo instills a sense of strength and poise.

    Qutb Minar Complex

    5.48 MILES

    If you only have time to visit one of Delhi's ancient ruins, make it this. The first monuments here were erected by the sultans of Mehrauli, and…

  • Purana Qila

    Purana Qila

    2.73 MILES

    Shh, whisper it quietly: this place is better than the Red Fort. Delhi's 'Old Fort' isn't as magnificent in size and grandeur, but it's far more pleasant…

  • Tughlaqabad

    Tughlaqabad

    7.35 MILES

    This magnificent 14th-century ruined fort, half reclaimed by jungle and gradually being encroached on by villages, was Delhi's third incarnation, built by…

View more attractions

Nearby New Delhi attractions

1. Nehru Memorial Museum

0.01 MILES

Built for the British commander-in-chief and previously called 'Flagstaff House', the stately Teen Murti Bhavan was later the official residence of…

2. Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum

0.5 MILES

In the residence of controversial former prime minister Indira Gandhi is this interesting museum devoted to her life and her political-heavyweight family…

3. Rashtrapati Bhavan

0.74 MILES

Formerly home to the British Viceroy, the President’s House has 340 rooms, with 2.5km of corridors, and it's fascinating to take a peek inside. Your…

4. South Secretariat

0.77 MILES

South Secretariat was designed by Herbert Baker and built in 1912; it houses government offices and is not open to the public.

5. Mughal Gardens

0.88 MILES

The extravagance of these glorious gardens is such that Louis Mountbatten, India’s last British viceroy, was said to have employed 418 gardeners. There…

6. North Secretariat

0.89 MILES

Built in 1910 by the British, this monumental building still contains administrative government offices and is not open to the public.

7. Nehru Park

0.92 MILES

On the edge of the diplomatic enclave, this 85-acre park, popular with joggers, has gently rolling lawns and is a calm place to unwind away from the…

8. Vijay Chowk

0.93 MILES

Vijay Chowk marks the crossroads between Sansad Marg and Rajpath, close to the President's Palace.