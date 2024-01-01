One of the five Nehru planetariums across India established to educate about the solar system; there are shows in English and Hindi.
Nehru Planetarium
New Delhi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.65 MILES
There are extraordinary riches scattered around Mehrauli, with more than 440 monuments – from the 10th century to the British era – dotting a forest and…
4.41 MILES
Founded by Emperor Shah Jahan and surrounded by a magnificent 18m-high wall, this fort took 10 years to construct (1638–48) and is rumoured to have had…
3.25 MILES
Humayun’s tomb is sublimely well proportioned, seeming to float above its symmetrical gardens. It's thought to have inspired the Taj Mahal, which it…
3.84 MILES
A beautiful pocket of calm at the heart of Old Delhi's mayhem, the capital's largest mosque is built on a 10m elevation. It can hold a mind-blowing 25,000…
2.77 MILES
Visiting the marble shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Nizam-ud-din Auliya is Delhi's most mystical, magical experience. The dargah is hidden away in a tangle of…
5.48 MILES
If you only have time to visit one of Delhi's ancient ruins, make it this. The first monuments here were erected by the sultans of Mehrauli, and…
2.73 MILES
Shh, whisper it quietly: this place is better than the Red Fort. Delhi's 'Old Fort' isn't as magnificent in size and grandeur, but it's far more pleasant…
7.35 MILES
This magnificent 14th-century ruined fort, half reclaimed by jungle and gradually being encroached on by villages, was Delhi's third incarnation, built by…
Nearby New Delhi attractions
0.01 MILES
Built for the British commander-in-chief and previously called 'Flagstaff House', the stately Teen Murti Bhavan was later the official residence of…
2. Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum
0.5 MILES
In the residence of controversial former prime minister Indira Gandhi is this interesting museum devoted to her life and her political-heavyweight family…
0.74 MILES
Formerly home to the British Viceroy, the President’s House has 340 rooms, with 2.5km of corridors, and it's fascinating to take a peek inside. Your…
0.77 MILES
South Secretariat was designed by Herbert Baker and built in 1912; it houses government offices and is not open to the public.
0.88 MILES
The extravagance of these glorious gardens is such that Louis Mountbatten, India’s last British viceroy, was said to have employed 418 gardeners. There…
0.89 MILES
Built in 1910 by the British, this monumental building still contains administrative government offices and is not open to the public.
0.92 MILES
On the edge of the diplomatic enclave, this 85-acre park, popular with joggers, has gently rolling lawns and is a calm place to unwind away from the…
0.93 MILES
Vijay Chowk marks the crossroads between Sansad Marg and Rajpath, close to the President's Palace.