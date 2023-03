The extravagance of these glorious gardens is such that Louis Mountbatten, India’s last British viceroy, was said to have employed 418 gardeners. There are fountains, cypress, bougainvillea, climbing roses, symmetrical lawns and wandering peacocks. If you're in town when the gardens are in flower (the same months they're open), they're not to be missed. Security is strict; visitors must leave all bags, and even water bottles, at the cloakroom by the entrance.