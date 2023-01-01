Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

This magnificent white-marble gurdwara (Sikh temple), topped by glinting golden onion domes, was constructed at the site where the eighth Sikh guru, Harkrishan Dev, stayed before his 1664 death. Despite his tender years, the six-year-old guru tended to victims of Delhi’s cholera and smallpox epidemic, and the waters of the large tank are said to have healing powers. It's full of colour and life, yet tranquil, and live devotional songs waft over the compound.

As at all gurdwaras, free meals are served to pilgrims daily. Just inside the entrance to the complex is a small museum, chronicling the history of Sikhism and its gurus and martyrs.