A first for the subcontinent, Madame Tussauds 23rd waxwork museum is housed in the erstwhile Regal Theatre, now refurbished to provide a stage for more than 50 wax models of Indian and international celebrities, including legends from the world of sports, music, politics and cinema. Seek out such luminaries as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Sachin Tendulkar, Milkha Singh, Asha Bhonsle and Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Book online for good discounts.