Connaught Place

New Delhi

Shops and offices in the colonnaded buildings of Connaught Place.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

This confusing circular shopping district was named after George V’s uncle, the Duke of Connaught, and fashioned after the Palladian colonnades of Bath. Greying, whitewashed, colonnaded streets radiate out from the central circle of Rajiv Chowk, with blocks G to N in the outer circle and A to F in the inner circle. Today they mainly harbour brash, largely interchangeable but popular, bars, and international chain stores, plus a few good hotels and restaurants. Touts are rampant.

