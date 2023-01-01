Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum

Occupying the presidential garages, this swish museum has a mix of fairly modern displays, including 3D images of presidential speeches, plus former presidential vehicles, such as a Mercedes given to Rajiv Gandhi by the King of Jordan, and three 100-year-old horse-drawn carriages. In the basement is an impressive collection of oil portraits of former viceroys, governors general and British monarchs.

Opposite, in the former presidential stables, is a more old-fashioned collection of gifts given to former presidents by visiting dignitaries. You must pre-book your visit online, paying in advance as you do so.