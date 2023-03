Built for the British commander-in-chief and previously called 'Flagstaff House', the stately Teen Murti Bhavan was later the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru (India’s first prime minister). It's now a museum devoted to Nehru’s life and work; the bedroom, study and drawing room are preserved as if he’d just popped out.

On the grounds is a 14th-century hunting lodge, built by Feroz Shah, and a more recent planetarium, which has shows about the stars in Hindi and English.