This poignant memorial to Mahatma Gandhi is in Birla House. He was shot dead on the grounds by a Hindu zealot on 30 January 1948, after campaigning against intercommunal violence.

The house itself is where Gandhi spent his last 144 days. The exhibits include film footage, modern art, and rooms preserved just as Gandhi left them. The small clothes shop within the grounds sells garments made from khadi, homespun cotton that was championed by Gandhi during the Independence movement.