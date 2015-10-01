Welcome to Palau
When the underwater wonders have finished working their magic on you, there are other adventure options. Kayaking, snorkelling and off-road driving are fabulous, with the added appeal of fantastic settings. And for history buffs there are plenty of WWII relics scattered in the jungle, as well as a handful of well-organised museums in Koror, Palau's largest town.
Top experiences in Palau
Recent articles
Palau activities
Off-Road Small-Group Jungle Driving Adventure with Lunch
Hotel pick up is at 8:30am. The driving tour starts at 9:00am. There are 30-minute stops at each attraction.Polaris Razors XP900 are semi military All Wheel Drive designed to be driven in extreme and unexplored terrain. A pre-WWII Japanese mining and farming land, the island of Babeldaob, Palau's biggest island is intertwined with muddy dirt roads, rivers, ridges and pristine rainforest.Your guides will take on extreme driving expedition to visit rivers, waterfalls, WWII relics, abandoned old villages and rainforest.See the tall fern trees in the forest; listen to the buzz of insects and cicadas; watch the forest birds and the gliding fruit bats. Walk the Palauan low-covered hills with low growing ferns and the pitcher plants the carnivorous plants.Experienced guides will tell you the stories of long gone civilizations and ancient Palauan culture. The use of plants for local medicine.Enjoy your boxed lunch in a beautiful nature location and get refreshed by swimming in the waterfalls of remote rivers.The tour ends between 3pm - 5pm. You'll be dropped off at your hotel.
Rock Islands Kayak and Snorkel Small-Group Tour in Palau
The morning will start at 8:30am. You will be picked up by the staff and driven to the Fish 'n Fins dive shop dock. Based on the tides and your experience, it will be determined if the trip will start from the dock or a nearby village dock. Kayak through the labyrinth of emerald-green Rock Islands and experience magical, peaceful nature. Learn from the experienced guides the special facts of lagoon marine life, and the fauna and flora above water. See the endemic orchids, ferns, and magnificent trees of Palau. Listen to the Palauan fruit dove cooing, admire the fantail bird fanning its tail, and gaze at the fruit bats gliding in the sky. Snorkel in the calm lagoon water, and see the beautiful corals and small reef fish that use it as their nursery, along with turtles and baby sharks that pass by. Visit hidden caves and Second World War bunkers, planes, and cannons left for nature to dismantle. In a way this is a type of combo trip both of relaxation in nature and of getting a workout. Lunch will be had next to beautiful Rock Islands and you can expect to get back in the afternoon.