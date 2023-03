Your first encounter with a bai (men's meeting house made of wood and thatch) will probably take place in the grounds of Palau Community College, right in the centre of Koror. Here you'll find a superb bai beside a small memorial amid tropical gardens. There's another bai in the college's courtyard and both are replicas of original bai. Check out at the elaborate, colourful designs on the gables, depicting legends and traditional stories.