Overview

Palau's economic and commercial hub of Koror comprises Koror Island and its two satellite islands, Malakal and Ngerkebesang. The only city of any note in Palau, Koror is home to about two-thirds of the country's population and hosts most of its tourist facilities. Even so, it retains the air of a provincial town. While it may not fulfil all fantasies about tropical paradises, the city has a few good surprises up its sleeve. Great restaurants, idiosyncratic shops, cute little museums, and a weird mix of traditional monuments and modern-day buildings line the busy streets of the fairly compact centre. Best of all, it's ideally situated for hopping to neighbouring islands, including the fascinating Rock Islands archipelago, a short boat ride away.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Belau National Museum & Bai

    Belau National Museum & Bai

    Koror

    This little museum features exhibits from all eras of Palauan life, including artworks, photography, sculpture, storyboards and more. As you move between…

  Palau Community College Bai

    Palau Community College Bai

    Koror

    Your first encounter with a bai (men's meeting house made of wood and thatch) will probably take place in the grounds of Palau Community College, right in…

  Palau Aquarium

    Palau Aquarium

    Koror

    This intriguing aquarium is part of the Pacific International Coral Reef Centre, a Japanese-funded research complex. It aims to educate visitors about…

  Japan-Palau Friendship Bridge

    Japan-Palau Friendship Bridge

    Koror

    Built in 2002 by a Japanese company, this appealing suspension bridge stretches in a soaring 431m arch over the channel between Koror and Babeldaob. It…

  Etpison Museum

    Etpison Museum

    Koror

    Palau's (and Micronesia's) history and culture are showcased at this splendid museum east of Koror city centre. A highlight is the superb collection of…

  Mother & Child Monolith

    Mother & Child Monolith

    Koror

    On the eastern outskirts of Koror, the village of Ngermid is home to the Mother & Child Stone, said to be the Lot-like remains of a mum and kid who were…

