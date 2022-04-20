Overview

Palau's economic and commercial hub of Koror comprises Koror Island and its two satellite islands, Malakal and Ngerkebesang. The only city of any note in Palau, Koror is home to about two-thirds of the country's population and hosts most of its tourist facilities. Even so, it retains the air of a provincial town. While it may not fulfil all fantasies about tropical paradises, the city has a few good surprises up its sleeve. Great restaurants, idiosyncratic shops, cute little museums, and a weird mix of traditional monuments and modern-day buildings line the busy streets of the fairly compact centre. Best of all, it's ideally situated for hopping to neighbouring islands, including the fascinating Rock Islands archipelago, a short boat ride away.