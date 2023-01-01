Belau National Museum & Bai

This little museum features exhibits from all eras of Palauan life, including artworks, photography, sculpture, storyboards and more. As you move between floors it is fascinating to trace the history of colonial occupation on the island. The museum grounds also contain a striking wood-and-thatch bai (men's meeting house), carved and painted with depictions of Palauan legends.

Although the bai is a recreation of an older one that burnt down in 1979, it's built in the traditional manner, constructed of rough planks with notched jointing and set above the ground on stone stacks. The museum also houses an excellent gift shop. Call for free pick-up.