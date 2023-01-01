Badrulchau Stone Monoliths

If you want to see the 'Easter Island of Micronesia', bookmark this archaeological site located at Babeldaob's northernmost point, where you'll find large basalt monoliths studded on a hillside. Their origin and purpose is unknown, but according to one legend the gods put them there to support a bai (men's meeting house) that held thousands of people. Some stones weigh up to five tonnes. Badrulchau is also a wonderful picnic spot, with splendid sea views.