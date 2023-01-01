This elegant bai (men's meeting house) stands in superb isolation up a hill in Melekeok. From the Melekeok State Office, where you'll pay the entrance fee, a stone path leads to the bai in about 15 minutes. This well-proportioned structure is elaborately ornamented with traditional designs and colours. The east gable sports the legendary figure of dilukái, the symbol of fertility, as well as animal and marine-life motifs. The rooster is said to represent an industrious individual, who rises early.