Fancy a dip? Make a beeline for this little jungle waterfall that drops into a broad pool. It's only a five-minute walk down the main road, but there's no sign. To get there from Koror, follow the road to the airport and turn left (west) at the T-junction just after the Japan-Palau Friendship Bridge. Follow this road for about 12.5km until you see the rusty remnants of a plane on your right; the path leading to the waterfall is just across the road.