Babeldaob's most impressive WWII site, Kaigun Sho is a bombed-out shell building, used as a communication centre by the Japanese during WWII. The facade is partially scarred by bullet holes. A Japanese tank and a few anti-aircraft guns lie next to the building. The site is easy to find – coming from Koror, rather than turning towards the airport, continue straight on the main road.

In theory, there's an entrance fee (payable in advance at the Airai State Office in Airai) but the site is clearly visible from the road.