Welcome to Colombia
Soaring Andean summits, unspoiled Caribbean coast, enigmatic Amazon jungle, cryptic archaeological ruins and cobbled colonial communities. Colombia boasts all of South America's allure, and more.
Diverse Landscapes
Colombia's equatorial position affords it a diversity of landscapes matched by few countries. A slight tinkering in altitude takes you from sun-toasted Caribbean sands to coffee-strewn, emerald-green hilltops in the Zona Cafetera. Continue to climb and there's Bogotá, the bustling cradle of Colombia and third-highest capital city in the world. Throw in another few thousand meters and you find snowcapped peaks, high-altitude lakes and the eerie, unique vegetation of the páramo. The bottom drops out as the Andes give way to Los Llanos, a 550,000-sq-km swath of tropical grasslands shared with Venezuela, often called the Serengeti of South America.
Outdoor Adventures
Colombia's varied terrain is fertile ground for outdoor adventurers to dive, climb, raft, trek and soar. San Gil is the undisputed adventure capital, but Colombia boasts alfresco pleasures in all corners. Some of the continent's most iconic trekking is here, and is dramatically varied: Ciudad Perdida is a multiday jungle walk to the ancient ruins of the Tayrona civilization, while numerous ascents inside Parque Nacional Natural El Cocuy place intrepid hikers among the highest reaches of the Andes. Providencia's world-class reef spells aquatic heaven for scuba divers, and whale-watchers on the Pacific coast can see majestic humpbacks in the wild.
Extraordinary Culture
A wealth of ancient civilizations left behind a fascinating spread of archaeological and cultural sites throughout Colombia. The one-time Tayrona capital, Ciudad Perdida, built between the 11th and 14th centuries, is one of the continent's most mysterious ancient cities, arguably second only to Machu Picchu. Even more shrouded in mystery is San Agustín, where more than 500 life-sized ancient sculpted statues of enigmatic origin dot the surrounding countryside. And then there's Tierradentro, where elaborate underground tombs scooped out by an unknown people add even more mystique to Colombia's past.
Colonial Charm
Led by Cartagena's extraordinarily preserved old city, Colombia offers an off-the-radar treasure trove of cinematic cobblestoned towns and villages that often feel bogged down in a different century, content to carry on as they have since the departure of the Spanish without a care in the world. Unweathered Barichara and happily sleepy Mompós feel like movie sets, impossibly unspoiled by modern progress; while whitewashed Villa de Leyva appears stuck in 16th-century quicksand. Colombia's panorama of postcard-perfect pueblos are among the best preserved on the continent.
Top experiences in Colombia
Recent articles
Colombia activities
Bogotá City Tour with Lunch and Cable Car Ride Upgrade
While in Bogotá, take a city sightseeing tour to discover the best of this beautiful Colombian city! After pickup from your Bogotá hotel, begin your city tour in La Candelaria, the historic neighborhood of Bogotá. Admire the colonial architecture of the neighborhood as you walk along cobblestone streets.Then follow your guide to Plaza de Bolívar (Bolívar Plaza), home to some of the most historical buildings in Bogotá. As you walk around the plaza, see La Catedral Primera (Prime Cathedral), the Presidential Palace and the Capitolio Nacional (National Capitol). As your tour continues, make your way to Museo de Botero (Botero’s Museum), where you’ll see more than 100 works of art by famous artist Fernando Botero, as well as many other paintings from artists around the world. 5-hour tour:Choose the 5-hour city tour to visit everything mentioned above, as well as the Museo de Oro (Gold Museum), home of the world’s largest pre-Hispanic collections of gold works. Then, ride a scenic cable car up Mt Monserrate, home of the Monserrate Sanctuary, a famous pilgrimage site. Admire stunning panoramic views of Bogotá from the top of the mountain before being transported back to your hotel.8-hour tour:For the ultimate in Bogota sightseeing, take the 8-hour tour to include everything mentioned above, as well as an authentic Colombian lunch at a local restaurant and visits to more interesting sites like Quinta de Bolivar, home of Simon Bolivar, a 19th-century liberator of the Andean countries. Head to the north end of Bogotá, where you’ll see the International Center, the financial district of Bogotá and Parque 93. Then visit one of the most picturesque sections of Bogotá, Usaquén. Admire the colorful colonial architecture of the neighborhood, which is home to many restaurants and bars. After exploring Usaquén, you’ll be transported back to your hotel.
Pablo Escobar Historical Tour of Medellín
In 1975 and with a personal net worth of more than $25 billion, Pablo Escobar was the 7th-richest man in the world. His successful drug operation had allowed him to own luxurious residences, expensive cars and even airplanes. Although Escobar was held on charges such as murder, bombing, drug smuggling and money laundering, he was depicted at home in Colombia as a Robin Hood-type hero. He spent millions of dollars building schools, hospitals and churches in Western Colombia, giving back to the poorer communities in Medellín. On this guided sightseeing tour, learn about his life at three historical sites. First, visit the Monaco Building, which was bombed by the rival Cali cartel in an assassination attempt on Pablo Escobar's family. Then, head over to the house where, on December 2nd, 1993, he was shot and killed by Colombian special forces. Finally, make your way to your third stop – Pablo Escobar's grave, located just on the outskirts of Medellín.
Playa Blanca and Baru Island Day Trip from Cartagena
Your day trip starts with hotel pickup or by meeting your guide in Cartagena's UNESCO World Heritage–listed old city. Board your coach, and head to Baru Island, about one hour away. During the drive, listen to your guide's commentary about the area's neighborhoods, fishing villages, and industrial zome of Mamonal. When you arrive at Playa Blanca, enjoy the white-sand beach and crystalline waters. A lunch of Colombian dishes is included. After your relaxing day in the sun, head back to the city, where your day trip ends.
Tour of Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral from Bogotá
After pickup from your hotel, head out of Bogotá to the nearby town of Zipaquirá, home of the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral, in private transportation. Descend more than 650 feet (200 meters) below the surface of the earth and admire this impressive piece of Colombian architecture. Learn from your bilingual guide how the salt cathedral began along a 24 foot (75 meter) section of the mine in 1954 before being closed for safety reasons. After a full refurbishment and expansion, the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral was reopened in 1991. Highlights include the stations of the cross, the dome, and the three naves all carved out of the salty walls and ceiling of the abandoned salt mine. Return above ground and walk around the mountain town of Zipaquirá before transferring back to your Bogotá hotel.
Private Transfer: Cartagena Airport to Hotel
You will be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Cartagena. A representative will greet you when you clear airport customs and your vacation can start! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Cartagena hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Bogota Layover Private City Tour with Airport Transport
After your local guide picks you up from El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, you’ll enjoy a private, panoramic tour of the city, staring downtown in the historical district of La Candelaria. Pass old houses, churches and small shops on the narrow streets, admiring the Spanish Colonial and Baroque architectural styles of the beautiful buildings.Your private guide will take you to Plaza de Bolívar to see the city’s top landmarks, including government buildings and historical monuments. View the Prime Cathedral, the National Capitol, Casa 20 de Julio, Liebano Palace (the mayor’s office) and the Justice Palace before catching a glimpse of the Presidential Palace – the Casa de Nariño. With a bit of Columbian history and culture under your belt, you can decide next whether to have lunch at a typical Colombian restaurant or visit Monserrate Sanctuary. You’ll either enjoy Colombia’s gastronomic diversity as you dine, or catch the best panoramic views over Bogotá – following a climb or funicular tram ride to the top of Monserrate.If there’s enough time, complete you tour with a visit to the Botero Museum to see fascinating works of art by Colombia’s most renowned artist – painter and sculptor Fernando Botero. Admire works by world-famous artists, including Monet and Picasso, from Botero’s private collection. Depending on the option selected, your guide will take you to a shopping mall for some great finds. If you choose the 12 hour option you will have the opportunity to visit also the Zipaquira Salt Cathedral before returning you to the airport.