Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©DC_Colombia/Getty Images
The archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia is geographically located near Nicaragua, historically tied to the British Empire through colonisation and politically part of Colombia. Here you'll find isolated beaches, unspoiled coral reefs and an alluring island flavor, and, with just a little digging, the 300-year-old English-Creole-speaking Raizal culture.
Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park
San Andrés
This protected 4-hectare coral islet sits about 1.5km north of San Andrés Town. It's covered with coconut groves and surrounded by a lovely white-sand…
Providencia
Cayo Cangrejo, a small island that's part of Parque Nacional Natural Old Providence McBean Lagoon, rises sharply and dramatically off the coast. There's…
Providencia
Some tiny, deserted beaches exist on the island of Santa Catalina. It's worth a look if only to see Morgan's Head, a rocky cliff in the shape of a human…
Providencia
Don't miss a trip to El Pico Natural Regional Park for outstanding 360-degree views of the Caribbean from El Pico mountain (360m). The most popular trail…
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Old Providence McBean Lagoon
Providencia
To protect the unique marine life here, a 10-sq-km nature reserve in the island's northeast was established in 1995. About 10% of the park's area covers a…
Providencia
This very lovely stretch of white-sand beach is also Providencia's wildest, with no development at all, save the much-loved Roland Roots Bar. The water…
Providencia
With a great lookout to the sea, this community-run arts space serves as a small educational center, gallery, cafe and hangout. It shows documentaries on…
Museo de Historía y Antigüedades
Providencia
Housed in a former church on the main road just outside Santa Isabel, this sweet little museum tells the fascinating history of Providencia through…
Get to the heart of San Andrés & Providencia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Colombia $24.99