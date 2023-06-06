San Andrés & Providencia

The archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia is geographically located near Nicaragua, historically tied to the British Empire through colonisation and politically part of Colombia. Here you'll find isolated beaches, unspoiled coral reefs and an alluring island flavor, and, with just a little digging, the 300-year-old English-Creole-speaking Raizal culture.

  • Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park

    Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park

    San Andrés

    This protected 4-hectare coral islet sits about 1.5km north of San Andrés Town. It's covered with coconut groves and surrounded by a lovely white-sand…

  • Cayo Cangrejo

    Cayo Cangrejo

    Providencia

    Cayo Cangrejo, a small island that's part of Parque Nacional Natural Old Providence McBean Lagoon, rises sharply and dramatically off the coast. There's…

  • Santa Catalina

    Santa Catalina

    Providencia

    Some tiny, deserted beaches exist on the island of Santa Catalina. It's worth a look if only to see Morgan's Head, a rocky cliff in the shape of a human…

  • El Pico Natural Regional Park

    El Pico Natural Regional Park

    Providencia

    Don't miss a trip to El Pico Natural Regional Park for outstanding 360-degree views of the Caribbean from El Pico mountain (360m). The most popular trail…

  • Bahía Manzanillo

    Bahía Manzanillo

    Providencia

    This very lovely stretch of white-sand beach is also Providencia's wildest, with no development at all, save the much-loved Roland Roots Bar. The water…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Providencia

    With a great lookout to the sea, this community-run arts space serves as a small educational center, gallery, cafe and hangout. It shows documentaries on…

  • Museo de Historía y Antigüedades

    Museo de Historía y Antigüedades

    Providencia

    Housed in a former church on the main road just outside Santa Isabel, this sweet little museum tells the fascinating history of Providencia through…

