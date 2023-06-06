San Andrés

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Caribbean Sea View

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Just 93 miles (150km) east of Nicaragua and some 497 miles (800km) northwest of mainland Colombia, the seahorse-shaped island of San Andrés is best known as Colombia's favorite weekend getaway, where mainlanders love to come to drink, tax-free shop, sunbathe and party. San Andrés Town, the focus of the action, won't be splashed across postcards any time soon, though it does boast an attractive beach promenade and has in recent years made efforts to stop development marring its aesthetic charms.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park

    Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park

    San Andrés

    This protected 4-hectare coral islet sits about 1.5km north of San Andrés Town. It's covered with coconut groves and surrounded by a lovely white-sand…

  • San Luis

    San Luis

    San Andrés

    Located on the island's east coast, San Luis boasts white-sand beaches and some fine traditional wooden houses. The sea here is good for snorkeling,…

  • Cayo El Acuario

    Cayo El Acuario

    San Andrés

    Off the east coast of San Andrés and right next to Haynes Cay, Acuario is a sandbank frequently visited by boat (round trip COP$15,000). The surrounding…

  • Haynes Cay

    Haynes Cay

    San Andrés

    This small, rocky island doesn't offer beaches, but it's an idyllic and wild spot full of iguanas and great for snorkeling. There're a couple of…

  • La Loma

    La Loma

    San Andrés

    This small town in the inner part of San Andrés, also known as the Hill, is one of the most traditional places on the island. It's noted for its 1847…

  • Hoyo Soplador

    Hoyo Soplador

    San Andrés

    At the southern tip of the island, the Hoyo Soplador is a small geyser where sea water spouts into the air (up to 20m at times) through a natural hole in…

  • La Piscinita

    La Piscinita

    San Andrés

    Located just south of El Cove, La Piscinita is a good site for snorkeling. It has usually calm water, plenty of fish (which will eat out of your hand) and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of San Andrés with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in San Andrés