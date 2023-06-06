Overview

Just 93 miles (150km) east of Nicaragua and some 497 miles (800km) northwest of mainland Colombia, the seahorse-shaped island of San Andrés is best known as Colombia's favorite weekend getaway, where mainlanders love to come to drink, tax-free shop, sunbathe and party. San Andrés Town, the focus of the action, won't be splashed across postcards any time soon, though it does boast an attractive beach promenade and has in recent years made efforts to stop development marring its aesthetic charms.