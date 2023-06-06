Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Just 93 miles (150km) east of Nicaragua and some 497 miles (800km) northwest of mainland Colombia, the seahorse-shaped island of San Andrés is best known as Colombia's favorite weekend getaway, where mainlanders love to come to drink, tax-free shop, sunbathe and party. San Andrés Town, the focus of the action, won't be splashed across postcards any time soon, though it does boast an attractive beach promenade and has in recent years made efforts to stop development marring its aesthetic charms.
Johnny Cay Natural Regional Park
San Andrés
This protected 4-hectare coral islet sits about 1.5km north of San Andrés Town. It's covered with coconut groves and surrounded by a lovely white-sand…
San Andrés
Located on the island's east coast, San Luis boasts white-sand beaches and some fine traditional wooden houses. The sea here is good for snorkeling,…
San Andrés
Off the east coast of San Andrés and right next to Haynes Cay, Acuario is a sandbank frequently visited by boat (round trip COP$15,000). The surrounding…
San Andrés
This small, rocky island doesn't offer beaches, but it's an idyllic and wild spot full of iguanas and great for snorkeling. There're a couple of…
San Andrés
This small town in the inner part of San Andrés, also known as the Hill, is one of the most traditional places on the island. It's noted for its 1847…
San Andrés
At the southern tip of the island, the Hoyo Soplador is a small geyser where sea water spouts into the air (up to 20m at times) through a natural hole in…
San Andrés
Located just south of El Cove, La Piscinita is a good site for snorkeling. It has usually calm water, plenty of fish (which will eat out of your hand) and…
