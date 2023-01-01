Cayo Cangrejo, a small island that's part of Parque Nacional Natural Old Providence McBean Lagoon, rises sharply and dramatically off the coast. There's no beach here, but there is terrific snorkeling and diving, and a couple of bars serving drinks and seafood. Boat captains will take you across from Maracaibo, where they hang around outside the Hotel Deep Blue. Pick-up is whenever you tell them. A trip costs COP$44,000 per person, plus a COP$17,000 fee to enter the national park.