Strangely, Santa Isabel doesn't see much tourism, despite its gorgeous location in a picturesque bay attached by a pontoon bridge to the little island of Santa Catalina. Its lack of a beach might be the explanation, but it's well worth coming up here to wander around the quaint town and see the locals going about their business.
2.39 MILES
Don't miss a trip to El Pico Natural Regional Park for outstanding 360-degree views of the Caribbean from El Pico mountain (360m). The most popular trail…
3.69 MILES
This gorgeous bay boasts a magnificent palm-lined beach backed by steep hills. There are just a couple of hotels here, so it's a great spot for true…
1.57 MILES
Cayo Cangrejo, a small island that's part of Parque Nacional Natural Old Providence McBean Lagoon, rises sharply and dramatically off the coast. There's…
0.26 MILES
Some tiny, deserted beaches exist on the island of Santa Catalina. It's worth a look if only to see Morgan's Head, a rocky cliff in the shape of a human…
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Old Providence McBean Lagoon
1.35 MILES
To protect the unique marine life here, a 10-sq-km nature reserve in the island's northeast was established in 1995. About 10% of the park's area covers a…
4.09 MILES
This very lovely stretch of white-sand beach is also Providencia's wildest, with no development at all, save the much-loved Roland Roots Bar. The water…
1.7 MILES
A relatively little-known beach a five-minute walk downhill from the main island road, tiny Almond Bay has lovely white sand, calm clear water and very…
3.02 MILES
This sleepy hamlet offers peace, quiet and a charming sandy beach. There are more than a dozen places to stay here, many right on the beach, and also a…
