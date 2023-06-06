Overview

Providencia, 56 miles (90km) north of San Andrés, is a wonderfully remote and traditional Caribbean island with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous golden-sand beaches, friendly locals and superb diving. Best of all, it's a pain to get to, ensuring that you'll only have to share this slice of paradise with the other intrepid travelers happy to fly here in a rickety 20-seater plane or brave the often-rough three-hour catamaran ride.