Providencia

Palms trees on Caribbean Sea on the shore of San Andres y Providencia, Colombia

Providencia, 56 miles (90km) north of San Andrés, is a wonderfully remote and traditional Caribbean island with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous golden-sand beaches, friendly locals and superb diving. Best of all, it's a pain to get to, ensuring that you'll only have to share this slice of paradise with the other intrepid travelers happy to fly here in a rickety 20-seater plane or brave the often-rough three-hour catamaran ride.

  • Cayo Cangrejo

    Cayo Cangrejo

    Providencia

    Cayo Cangrejo, a small island that's part of Parque Nacional Natural Old Providence McBean Lagoon, rises sharply and dramatically off the coast. There's…

  • Santa Catalina

    Santa Catalina

    Providencia

    Some tiny, deserted beaches exist on the island of Santa Catalina. It's worth a look if only to see Morgan's Head, a rocky cliff in the shape of a human…

  • El Pico Natural Regional Park

    El Pico Natural Regional Park

    Providencia

    Don't miss a trip to El Pico Natural Regional Park for outstanding 360-degree views of the Caribbean from El Pico mountain (360m). The most popular trail…

  • Bahía Manzanillo

    Bahía Manzanillo

    Providencia

    This very lovely stretch of white-sand beach is also Providencia's wildest, with no development at all, save the much-loved Roland Roots Bar. The water…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Providencia

    With a great lookout to the sea, this community-run arts space serves as a small educational center, gallery, cafe and hangout. It shows documentaries on…

  • Museo de Historía y Antigüedades

    Museo de Historía y Antigüedades

    Providencia

    Housed in a former church on the main road just outside Santa Isabel, this sweet little museum tells the fascinating history of Providencia through…

  • Almond Bay

    Almond Bay

    Providencia

    A relatively little-known beach a five-minute walk downhill from the main island road, tiny Almond Bay has lovely white sand, calm clear water and very…

