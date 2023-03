Don't miss a trip to El Pico Natural Regional Park for outstanding 360-degree views of the Caribbean from El Pico mountain (360m). The most popular trail begins in Casabaja. Ask for directions as several paths crisscross on the lower part (further up there are no problems), or ask in Casabaja for an informal guide. It's a steady 90-minute walk to the top, best done early. Carry drinking water (there is none along the way), sun cream and a hat.