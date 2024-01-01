Museo de Historía y Antigüedades

Providencia

Housed in a former church on the main road just outside Santa Isabel, this sweet little museum tells the fascinating history of Providencia through paintings, photographs, antiques and other curious objects locals have donated to the small collection. If you're keen to visit, it's worth calling ahead as opening times are not always fastidiously observed.

