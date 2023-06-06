Amazon Basin

The Amazonian jungle in South America explore on the boat

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amazon. The very word evokes images of pristine jungle, incredible wildlife and, of course, one world-famous river. The region known to Colombians as Amazonia is a vast 285,000 sq-miles (643,000-sq-km) slice of rainforest accounting for a third of Colombia's total area – about the size of California – and spread over some eight of the country's departments. There are no roads here, just fast-flowing waterways and vast tracts of wilderness where, for now at least, humans have had relatively little impact on nature, and indigenous groups deep in the jungle have managed to keep their cultures intact.

  • Mundo Amazónico

    Mundo Amazónico

    Leticia

    This 29-hectare reserve works as a center for environmental education and makes for a great place to get to know something of the plants, trees and…

  • Lago Tarapoto

    Lago Tarapoto

    Puerto Nariño

    Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…

  • Two Mantle Tamarins on a tree branch

    Parque Nacional Natural Amacayacu

    Amazon Basin

    Sprawling across almost 3000 sq km, PNN Amacayacu is an ideal spot from which to observe the Amazonian rainforest up close, with extraordinary…

  • Nature Reserve Tupana Arü Ü

    Nature Reserve Tupana Arü Ü

    Amazon Basin

    This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an…

  • Museo Etnográfico Amazónico

    Museo Etnográfico Amazónico

    Leticia

    This little museum has a small but thorough collection of indigenous artifacts. Learn about malocas (ancestral longhouses) and chagras (indigenous…

  • Reserva Natural Palmarí

    Reserva Natural Palmarí

    Amazon Basin

    This magical slice of rainforest is both a reserve and a research center working closely with local indigenous communities to promote ecotourism. Its…

  • Centro de Interpretación Natütama

    Centro de Interpretación Natütama

    Puerto Nariño

    The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…

  • Mirador Nai-pata

    Mirador Nai-pata

    Puerto Nariño

    For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…

Latest stories from Amazon Basin

