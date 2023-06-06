Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amazon. The very word evokes images of pristine jungle, incredible wildlife and, of course, one world-famous river. The region known to Colombians as Amazonia is a vast 285,000 sq-miles (643,000-sq-km) slice of rainforest accounting for a third of Colombia's total area – about the size of California – and spread over some eight of the country's departments. There are no roads here, just fast-flowing waterways and vast tracts of wilderness where, for now at least, humans have had relatively little impact on nature, and indigenous groups deep in the jungle have managed to keep their cultures intact.
Leticia
This 29-hectare reserve works as a center for environmental education and makes for a great place to get to know something of the plants, trees and…
Puerto Nariño
Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…
Parque Nacional Natural Amacayacu
Amazon Basin
Sprawling across almost 3000 sq km, PNN Amacayacu is an ideal spot from which to observe the Amazonian rainforest up close, with extraordinary…
Amazon Basin
This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an…
Leticia
This little museum has a small but thorough collection of indigenous artifacts. Learn about malocas (ancestral longhouses) and chagras (indigenous…
Amazon Basin
This magical slice of rainforest is both a reserve and a research center working closely with local indigenous communities to promote ecotourism. Its…
Centro de Interpretación Natütama
Puerto Nariño
The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…
Puerto Nariño
For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Amazon Basin with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Colombia $24.99