Mundo Amazónico

This 29-hectare reserve works as a center for environmental education and makes for a great place to get to know something of the plants, trees and inhabitants of the jungle before you set out on an expedition. The extensive botanical gardens boast some 700 species of flora that can be visited on four differently themed tours (the botanical garden, sustainable processes, cultural presentations and the aquarium), each lasting between 30 and 45 minutes and leaving every hour until 2pm.

You can combine as many tours as you like, and they'll even serve lunch for COP$20,000 per person if you'd like to make a day of it. Call ahead to book the one English-speaking guide. To get here from Leticia, take any bus to Km7.7 and then follow the sign off the main road down the track for 10 minutes. Moto-taxis charge COP$15,000.